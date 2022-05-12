Portsea Asset Management LLP Acquires New Shares in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 533,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,000. Cellebrite DI comprises 2.1% of Portsea Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 63,120 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $663,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,223,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLBT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.74. 5,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,043. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLBT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

