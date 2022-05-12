Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Trading Down 3.4%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 559,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 547,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28.
About Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY)
