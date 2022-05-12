Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Trading Down 3.4%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 559,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 547,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

About Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.