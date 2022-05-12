Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Porch Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Porch Group stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.72. 114,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.08. Porch Group has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 22,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.
Porch Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Porch Group (PRCH)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.