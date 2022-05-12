Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Porch Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Porch Group stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.72. 114,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.08. Porch Group has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 22,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRCH. Stephens reduced their target price on Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Porch Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.