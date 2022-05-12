Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Pool has raised its dividend by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Pool has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pool to earn $19.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Pool stock opened at $381.41 on Thursday. Pool has a 52 week low of $380.10 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $432.08 and a 200-day moving average of $484.74.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Pool by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 1,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Pool by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pool by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

