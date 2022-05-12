Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.28

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 3500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pola Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, and FIVEISM × THREE brand names.

