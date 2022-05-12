PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Price Up 6.9% After Earnings Beat

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.84. 34,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 851,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PMVP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 365,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $7,854,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.94.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.