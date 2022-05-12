PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.71

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 9205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PMVP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

The stock has a market cap of $545.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

