Plexus (LON:POS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.00

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.18 ($0.05), with a volume of 754852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.30. The stock has a market cap of £4.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.95.
About Plexus (LON:POS)
See Also
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.