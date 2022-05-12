Plexus (LON:POS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.00

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.18 ($0.05), with a volume of 754852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.30. The stock has a market cap of £4.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.95.

About Plexus (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company principally markets POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

