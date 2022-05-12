PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Shares Down 2.2%

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.97 and last traded at $35.97. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39.
About PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLDT (PHTCF)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.