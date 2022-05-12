Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Raised to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$5.65 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PLZ.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE:PLZ.UN opened at C$4.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$459.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.73. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.91 and a 12 month high of C$5.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

