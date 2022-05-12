Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PLYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.55.
PLYA opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68.
In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Maria M. Miller acquired 5,250 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,900. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
