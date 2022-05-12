Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PLYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.55.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PLYA opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Maria M. Miller acquired 5,250 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,900. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.