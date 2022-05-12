Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $67.39

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.39 and last traded at $67.52, with a volume of 52976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.
A number of research firms have commented on PLNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 55.9% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.4% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:PLNT)
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
