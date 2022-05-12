Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $67.39

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.39 and last traded at $67.52, with a volume of 52976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

A number of research firms have commented on PLNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.75.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 55.9% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.4% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

