Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 67 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI traded up $43.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $723.54. 73,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,091. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $674.53 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,063.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1,169.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.14 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.34). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.