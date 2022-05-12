Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after acquiring an additional 632,062 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,659,000 after acquiring an additional 370,543 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,805,000 after acquiring an additional 263,222 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,660,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,560,000 after acquiring an additional 241,641 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.32. 206,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,594. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.