Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,331,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.34. 15,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,590. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $106.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.48.

