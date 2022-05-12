Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $639,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 761.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.70. 226,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,311. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.41. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.22. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

