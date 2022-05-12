Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $6.28 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $4.46 on Thursday, reaching $119.24. 82,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.03 and its 200-day moving average is $168.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

