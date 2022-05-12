Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 712.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,042,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Target by 34.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after buying an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Target by 112.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $139,942,000 after buying an additional 324,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.43. The company had a trading volume of 261,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $100.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

