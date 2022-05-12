Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 571.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 97,473 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,513.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,842. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRL traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 61,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,896. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.21.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

