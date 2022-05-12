Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 5,825 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $56.14. 150,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,580. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

