Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 4,046 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.49. The stock had a trading volume of 388,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,337. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.71. The company has a market cap of $406.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

