Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after acquiring an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after buying an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,179,087,000 after buying an additional 138,417 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $571.57. The company had a trading volume of 151,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $594.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $233.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.