Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 2,695 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.51. 254,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,360,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.66. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.12%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

