Piper Sandler Cuts Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Price Target to $30.00

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 143.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AADI. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.33. 5,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,006. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. Aadi Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $71,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $44,919,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $33,689,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $22,459,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $21,336,000. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $8,932,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

