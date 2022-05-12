Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) were up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $129.71 and last traded at $129.65. Approximately 6,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 127,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,976,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,482,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,199,000 after purchasing an additional 79,727 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,524,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after buying an additional 42,537 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

