Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.32.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE PNW traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.38. The company had a trading volume of 824,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.84. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

