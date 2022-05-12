Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 57,981 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 57,981 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $26,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded down $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,564,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.36.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

