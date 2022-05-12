Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 31,653 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 31,653 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.6% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $61,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.88. 2,457,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,609. The company has a market cap of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

