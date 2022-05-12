Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $18,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,203,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Hasbro by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after buying an additional 649,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 41.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,763,000 after purchasing an additional 474,234 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3,248.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 424,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 412,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after purchasing an additional 366,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $88.89. 32,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average of $94.04. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

