Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 98,809 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 624.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,809 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.97. 130,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.36.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.