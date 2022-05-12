Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 365,714 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,506,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,714 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.8% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $75,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after buying an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after buying an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after buying an additional 1,428,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after buying an additional 2,417,070 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,755,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,793,117. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $180.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

