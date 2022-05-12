Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 34,573 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,573 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.15% of Robert Half International worth $18,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

NYSE:RHI traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.16. The company had a trading volume of 41,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,991. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average of $112.73. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.46 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

