Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 33,174 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,174 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.14% of Trimble worth $30,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Trimble by 415.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,396 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Trimble by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

TRMB stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.53. 1,840,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average is $75.95. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.89 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

