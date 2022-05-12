Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,707 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.17% of Huazhu Group worth $20,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 460,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 74,816 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 48,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

Shares of HTHT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.22. 57,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,501. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.50%.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.