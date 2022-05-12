Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,366 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $37,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $272,868,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 183.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 511.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,607,000 after acquiring an additional 958,493 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.96. 5,424,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,980,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $268.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.62.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,423 shares of company stock worth $45,925,851 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

