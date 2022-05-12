Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $29.07 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $29,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,810,841,000 after buying an additional 61,809 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $9.68 on Wednesday, hitting $260.83. 817,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,763. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.23 and a 200-day moving average of $322.31. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.80 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.