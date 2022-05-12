Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $25.36 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 79,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,642,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.75. The stock had a trading volume of 197,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,418. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.24. The stock has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

