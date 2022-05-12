Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $25.29 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 136.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,642 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $25,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Fortinet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Fortinet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,084 shares of company stock worth $3,066,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,849. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.94 and a 200-day moving average of $319.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.96 and a 12-month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

