Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 17,658.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,729 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.34% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $27,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VNO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 326.16%.

VNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Vornado Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.