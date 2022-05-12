Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 390,321 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,321 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $48,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.79. The stock had a trading volume of 32,815,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,174,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $92.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

