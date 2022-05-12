Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 19,238 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.80. 134,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.15. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.29 and a 12 month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

