Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,613 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $53,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. 7,711,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,062,950. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.52. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.