Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 169.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,751 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $30,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in American Express by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.39. 2,623,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.39 and a 200 day moving average of $176.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $149.89 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.47.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

