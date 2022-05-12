Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 23,840 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,840 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.58 on Wednesday, reaching $75.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,752,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,368,555. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

