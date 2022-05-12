Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 14,719 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,083 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 14,719 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $22,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,535 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.32.

NYSE:PXD traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,880. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.23 and a 200-day moving average of $215.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $272.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

