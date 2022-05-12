Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. On average, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 210.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,889.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $183,525. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 538,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 42,428 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,237,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,345,000 after buying an additional 64,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

