Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 16,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 439,557 shares.The stock last traded at $43.55 and had previously closed at $44.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLL. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.46.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.