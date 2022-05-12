Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.06% of BioLife Solutions worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $238,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $233,757.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,991 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,241. The stock has a market cap of $440.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.19 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

