Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 37,500 Shares of L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in shares of L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in L&F Acquisition were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 191,352 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 575,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 119,788 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC raised its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 306,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L&F Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LNFA remained flat at $$10.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 8,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,044. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L&F Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L&F Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.