Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 37,500 Shares of L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in shares of L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in L&F Acquisition were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 191,352 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 575,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 119,788 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC raised its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 306,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:LNFA remained flat at $$10.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 8,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,044. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.23.
L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.
