Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 117,980 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 117,980 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.59. 347,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,793,117. The stock has a market cap of $184.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

